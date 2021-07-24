border-community-attacks-immigration-officers-in-jigawa-over-trafficking

Nigerian Immigration Service NIS has confirmed an attack on its personnel at a border community of Gurai village in Babura local government area of Jigawa State.

State Commandant CIS. Isma’il Abba Aliyu disclosed this to newsmen while parading suspected Human traffickers at his office in Dutse.

He said the village was identified as a centre for Human traffickers on transit to Niger Republic before onward to Tripoli in Libya and then to other European countries.

bioreports reported that the Nigerian Immigration Service had rescued four victims of suspected to have been trafficked from different parts of the state.

He explained that the command’s personnel operating along Ringim, Babura to Kazaure axis were attacked last week Thursday after they traced the victims from Kano to their camp at Gurai village.

Aliyu said the NIS officials were attacked in their efforts to rescue about twenty-four of the victims by the border community assisting the traffickers in the area.

He said the Command’s officers succeeded in arresting one suspected trafficker and rescued four of the victims.

He, however, warned border communities against helping any of the criminals in the area.

The Command noted that it will take action against individuals or groups arrested involved in the act.

