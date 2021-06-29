Booker T on a major issue Roman Reigns will face in the future in WWE – Sportskeeda

Roman Reigns has been exceptional over the last year, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wonders who the Universal Champion could face in the future.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, he spoke about Reigns’ feud with Edge. The WWE legend praised The Tribal Chief’s “dominant” reign as Universal Champion. Booker T, though, questioned who the contenders are for Reigns’ Universal Championship apart from Edge.

“There aren’t a whole lot of contenders out there. I look at this like a boxing match, a boxing division. Who’s in the division? Who do I got to, you know, look at and say, ‘Man, that’s my next guy right there.’ Back in the day, Hogan had Orndorff, The Barbarian, Bundy, Andre the Giant, Big John Studd – he had a bunch of contenders, a bunch of stars. That’s what I say right there. Where are the contenders? And if there are some, who are they?” said Booker T.

Roman Reigns has defeated several stars on SmackDown, which includes the likes of Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Rey Mysterio. Booker T stated that he likes everything that Reigns is doing currently in WWE.

Roman Reigns’ future opponents in WWE

Last week on SmackDown, Edge returned to WWE television for the first time since WrestleMania 37 and attacked Roman Reigns. The two will face each other for the first time in a one-on-one match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view next month.

Following the feud between Reigns and Edge, the former is expected to face off against John Cena at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

Recent reports have indicated that Cena will return to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 36 and main event SummerSlam 2021 with Roman Reigns.

