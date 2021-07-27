Booker Prize Announces 2021 Longlist

Nadifa Mohamed’s novel The Fortune Men was longlisted.
The Booker Prize announced this year’s longlist, and 13 books were chosen out of 158. The Booker Prize for Fiction is open to works by writers of any nationality written in English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The 2021 contenders were selected by this year’s judging panel: historian Maya Jasanoff (chair); writer and editor Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone; twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma; and writer and former archbishop Rowan Williams. The shortlist will be announced on September 14.
See the 2021 Booker Prize longlist below:
A Passage North, Anuk Arudpragasam
Second Place, Rachel Cusk
The Promise, Damon Galgut
The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris
Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
An Island, Karen Jennings
A Town Called Solace, Mary Lawson
No One is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood
The Fortune Men, Nadifa Mohamed
Bewilderment, Richard Powers
China Room, Sunjeev Sahota
Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead
Light Perpetual, Francis Spufford
