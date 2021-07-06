bonucci-defends-teammate’s-recovery-to-celebrate-italy’s-1st-goal-vs-belgium-moments-after-being-in-agony

Ciro Immobile was bashed by many over the weekend for pretending to be injured during Italy’s semifinal game vs Belgium

The Lazio forward was rolling on the floor in pains a moment before Barella scored their opener and he jumped into the celebration

Bonucci however believes that the excitement of the moment must have sprung strength back into him after the goal was scored

Veteran defender, Leonardo Bonucci, has defended his teammate Ciro Immobile after mysteriously springing back to life during Italy’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal win over Belgium last weekend.

The Azzurri advanced into the last four of the competition after beating the Red Devils 2-1 courtesy of goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku grabbed his fourth goal of the tournament from the sport in the added minutes of the opening half but that wasn’t enough to save his country from crashing out.

Meanwhile, Lazio star Immobile was heavily criticised for his incredible recovery during Barella’s opening goal in the 31st minute.

The 31-year-old was said to have been groaning in pain in Belgium’s box moment’s before their opening goal but ran to celebrate the scorer almost immediately and without the attention of the medics.

Bonucci backs Immobile after drama against Belgium

This got everyone bashing him but Bonucci believes the goal must have taken the pain away which was why he joined the excitement at the moment. Sport Bible reported the Juventus defender saying:

“These things happen on the pitch. Ciro felt contact and he went down.

“The joy and excitement of a goal is so great in matches such as these that it means that you don’t experience any more pain after that.

“But Ciro is a wonderful bloke, he’s a very upstanding man and on the pitch things like this can happen.”

The publication added that Bonucci admitted that the Italian players were also surprised at the transition of Immobile from rolling on the floor to celebrating a goal in the game against Belgium.

Bonucci added:

“We also had a bit of a laugh about it. We took the mickey out of him but that was the end of it.”

Italy will battle Spain in the semifinal of the continental championship on Tuesday, July 6 while England and Denmark square up one day later.

