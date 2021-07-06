Bone Crypto Shiba: Is the new cryptocurrency token legit or a scam? – Game Revolution

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), often labeled the “Dogecoin killer,” is one of the leading meme cryptocurrencies in 2021. Alongside the main Shiba Inu token, there are now supporting tokens in Leash and Bone. The new SHIB Bone crypto is currently gaining traction, but should it be? Are the Bone crypto Shiba Inu tokens . and safe to buy right now? Here’s the Shiba Inu BONE token news today.

Is the Bone crypto Shiba token safe to buy?

Bone is an upcoming, .imate Shiba Inu token. The new BONE crypto is not yet available for purchase, however, so hold off on buying any similar cryptocurrencies until the official launch.

Once the SHIB Bone crypto release date arrives, users can purchase it via the official Shiba Inu token website. For anyone wondering where to buy BONE tokens online, there’s the answer. Until that “Buy BONE” button activates, don’t purchase Shiba Inu Bone tokens from elsewhere to be safe.

BONE is “coming soon” according to the website, so hopefully, there isn’t too long to wait until the launch. Bone tokens are the latest form of crypto in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and aim to “[take] the power of DeFi to the next level.” Potential investors can get more details on the BONE tokenomics by downloading the WoofPaper PDF via the SHIB website.

While waiting on the Bone cryptocurrency launch, why not check out some of the latest crypto news? Baby Doge is taking off and currently available to purchase. Part of the reason for its success is, unsurprisingly at this point, a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Million Doge Disco is an upcoming mobile game that lets players earn free DOGE. Another crypto x gaming crossover didn’t end quite so well, though; several FaZe members are out over the Save the Kids coin controversy.