Storyful

Timelapse Shows Storm Elsa’s Outer Bands Moving Over Miami

Southwest Florida and the Florida Keys braced for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival on July 6. Timelapse footage shared by the National Weather Service shows the storm’s outer bands moving past its Miami office on Tuesday morning.“Heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts in squalls, and a few tornadoes” were possible across South Florida on Tuesday, the service said.Southeast Florida was not under tropical storm warnings or watches, but Elsa was expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area. The west coast of Florida braced for a life-threatening storm surge and tropical conditions through Wednesday. Credit: NWS Miami via Storyful