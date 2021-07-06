-
Barrons.com
Microsoft’s ‘JEDI’ Contract Canceled in a Big Win for Amazon
The U.S. Department of Defense has canceled a planned 10-year, $10 billion cloud computing contract known as JEDI that had been awarded to Microsoft in 2019, while launching plans for a new multi-vendor cloud computing project that will likely be split between Microsoft and Amazon.
Yahoo Finance Video
How this e-commerce site wants to take on Amazon
Krissy and Alex Mashinsky, Co-founders of usastrong.io, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their new e-commerce site designed to sell strictly American made products and break down why their looking to take on big box retailer Amazon.
Yahoo Finance Video
China probe causes drop in Didi stock
Akiko Fujita joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the future of Didi Global Inc. after the company experienced a tumble in its shares when information was made public that China would be conducting a regulatory probe.
Yahoo Finance Video
Jeff Bezos’ exit, ransomware attack hits up to 1500 businesses, Teneo appoints Ursula Burns as Board Chair
Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Andy Jassy becoming CEO of Amazon after Jeff Bezos steps down, Teneo Holdings LLC appointing corporate veteran Ursula Burns as chairwoman, Neighborhood social network Nextdoor announcing plans to go public via SPAC sponsored by Khosla Ventures, and the U.S. information technology firm Kaseya reports between 800-1500 businesses have suffered ransomware attacks.
Storyful
Timelapse Shows Storm Elsa’s Outer Bands Moving Over Miami
Southwest Florida and the Florida Keys braced for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival on July 6. Timelapse footage shared by the National Weather Service shows the storm’s outer bands moving past its Miami office on Tuesday morning.“Heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts in squalls, and a few tornadoes” were possible across South Florida on Tuesday, the service said.Southeast Florida was not under tropical storm warnings or watches, but Elsa was expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area. The west coast of Florida braced for a life-threatening storm surge and tropical conditions through Wednesday. Credit: NWS Miami via Storyful
Yahoo Finance Video
Tesla’s autopilot controversy, Volkswagen’s EV push
Pras Subramanian joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest news in the automotive industry: Volkswagen AG shifting focus to EV after announcing plans to create a new company jointly owned by the Croatian electric car startup Rimac Automobil and Tesla facing a lawsuit over its autopilot system.
Storyful
Wind Gusts Send Chair Flying From South Florida Balcony as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches
Strong wind gusts blew into Sunny Isles Beach on Monday afternoon, July 5, as Tropical Storm Elsa brought wind gusts of 40-50 mph to southern Florida, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Footage shared by David Vergel shows a chair sent airborne by the intense wind in Sunny Isles Beach.Southeast Florida was not under tropical storm warnings or watches, but the tropical storm was expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area, the NWS said.The west coast of Florida braced for a life-threatening storm surge and tropical conditions through until Wednesday. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful