Bomb squad combing through damaged fireworks in Ocean City – WTOP

Fireworks intended to be used for a Fourth of July celebration exploded on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland, detonating hours ahead of the planned Independence Day display. (Courtesy Mandy Young)

A bomb squad in Ocean City, Maryland, is combing through damaged fireworks that exploded on the beach Sunday hours ahead of the annual fireworks display to determine how to safely remove them.

In an update Monday morning on its Facebook page, the Ocean City Fire Department said the resort town’s bomb squad, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office-Bomb Squad and the fireworks vendor “will begin evaluating fireworks damaged during yesterday’s accident to determine a course of action for safe removal and destruction.”

Part of the fireworks display went up in a cloud of colorful smoke Sunday morning after one of the fireworks accidentally discharged. No beachgoers were injured, but several fireworks handlers suffered minor injuries, and the evening fireworks display was canceled.

In the update Monday, the fire department said the beach and boardwalk patrons in the area of Dorchester Street and the beach should stay at a safe distance outside the established safety perimeter as crews work.

Not all the fireworks were set off in the big explosion, and the fire department said it may detonate some of them Monday to safely remove them, “resulting in small controlled detonation sounds and fireworks effects throughout the day.”

Further updates are expected Monday afternoon.