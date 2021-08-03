bollywood-movie-star-lokendra-singh’s-right-leg-gets-amputated-over-diabetes-complications

Actor Lokendra Singh is facing a serious medical challenge that has resulted in one of his legs getting amputated

The Bollywood actor lost his right leg to a battle with diabetes which started 10 years ago when he was diagnosed

Singh disclosed that getting the leg amputated was the only way to save himself from getting killed by the disease

It is indeed a challenging period for popular Bollywood actor Lokendra Singh who recently had to make a life and death decision.

The Indian film star popular for his role in Jodha Akbar had to get one of his legs amputated up to the knee level, due to spiralling diabetes level, Indian Express reports.

Indian actor Lokendra Singh’s leg gets amputated.

Photo: @actor.lokendra_singh

Source: Instagram

The same media reported that Singh went through a surgical procedure that lasted about five hours at the Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mumbai.

Singh opens up on his battle with diabetes

According to Hindustan Time, the ailing actor in an interview with a leading media outlet disclosed that his medical travails started years ago after he noticed corn in his right foot and made no efforts in having it checked.

Singh’s negligence resulted in the corn growing into an infection that eventually spread to his bone marrow in no time. The film star stated that getting the leg amputated was the only available option to save his life.

He was quoted to have said:

“I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the leg amputated till the knee.”

Legit.ng understands that the movie star is being supported by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) in his treatment. Singh also plans to get an artificial leg, once his wound heals.

