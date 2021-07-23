“Bolanle wey everybody Dey manage e reach your turn you marry am” – Singer, Barry Jhay reacts to video vixen, Bolanle’s marriage crash (video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay has reacted to the news of video-vixen, Bolanle and her ex-husband, Lincon’s marriage crash.

The news of the end of the barely 6-month marriage of the popular Nigerian video-vixen and her now estranged husband, Lincon took social media by storm.

Lincon who announced the end of their marriage on social media while he shared a video of the moment he sent the video-vixen packing, alleged that the mother of one was violent and destructive.

According to him, he married her for clout and has another wife who he describes as a good wife in South Africa.

Reacting to the news of Bolanle’s marriage crash, singer, Barry Jhay in a video shared on social media can be heard saying, “Bolanle wey everybody dey manage. E reach your turn, you marry am. Now you don chop breakfast”.

Watch video below,