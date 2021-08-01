Bola Tinubu is not dead or hospitalized – Aide says

Mr. Tunde Rahman, who is the Special Adviser on Media to National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied media reports claiming his boss is dead or hospitalized abroad.

There were reports online yesterday, July 31 claiming the former Lagos state governor is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in a hospital abroad.

In a statement released, Rahman debunked the rumor saying his principal is hale and hearty.

The statement reads ;

“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized, or has died.

It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”