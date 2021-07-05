Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have kidnapped a Catholic Priest with the Dioceses of Maiduguri, Reverend Fr. Elijah Juma Wada.

bioreports gathered that Wada was abducted on Damboa-Maiduguri Road last Wednesday.







He was said to be travelling from Buma Parish in Shani to Damaturu for the 10th anniversary thanksgiving Mass of his friend, Rev. Fr Yakubu Inda Philibus at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Damaturu.

A Facebook user, Manasseh Comfort Dooshima also confirmed the incident.

“Please, My dear Facebook friends let’s pray for the release of this Man of God by name Rev .Fr Elijah Juma Wada who was kidnapped by Boko Haram in Borno State. He is a Catholic priest with the diocese of Maiduguri. God have mercy on your servant,” she said.

This is not the first time Boko Haram terrorists will kidnap a cleric. In December 2020, Bulus Yakura, a pastor of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) was kidnapped after the insurgents attacked Pemi village, Chibok.

Also, in January 2020, Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Michika LGA of Adamawa was kidnapped and killed by the insurgents.

