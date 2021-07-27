Boko Haram insurgents, on Monday, reportedly abducted a soldier, two airport staff and a staff of the Yobe State Government House, along Maiduguri, Damaturu road.

The incident took place near Jakana village which is about 40 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Locals along the dreaded highway said the operation was carried out in the evening.

They said the terrorists in military fatigue blocked the highway and picked their victims through their identity cards.

The Yobe state government house staff was identified as Mai Lalle. He is the liaison Officer in Maiduguri.

He was said to have left for Maiduguri last Saturday from Government House, Damaturu in his official vehicle Toyota Hilux conveying diesel for use in the liaison office due to prolonged power outage in Maiduguri metropolis and was returning to Damaturu on Monday when the incident happened

There is no official statement on the abduction by the authorities.

However, staff of the government house liaison office said they received the information, as the victim was said to have spoken regarding their abduction and called for help.