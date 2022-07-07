boko-haram:-nigerian-troops-kill-five-terrorists,-recover-weapons

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said troops of 24 Task Force Brigade operating under Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists in an encounter at Gamage Village in Borno.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement, said the encounter took place on July 3.

He said the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, three Dane guns, two AK47 magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and seven locally fabricated rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that four cell phones, three ATM cards and several bags of assorted foodstuff were also recovered.

In the maritime domain, Onyeuko said the Nigerian Navy Ship ‘Okpabana’ of Operation Delta Safe had, on July 5, rescued the 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to Lagos based oil service company.

He said the troops responded to a distress message about the propulsion of a boat in transit.

He added that the boat lost its propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before it was rescued.

According to him, the crew and boat were handed over to Forward Base Operation Bonny on Wednesday.

“The military high command commends troops in the frontlines for their timely interventions, encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.