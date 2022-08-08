boko-haram-commander,-alhaji-modu,-27-others-killed-in-borno

Another terrorists’ commander of the dreaded Boko Haram group, Alhaji Modu, popularly referred to as “Bem Bem” has been killed along with 27 other terrorrists by troops of the Operation Hadin Kai Air Task Force ATF, in Borno State.

bioreports learnt that Alhaji Modu was a renowned drug baron and armed robber before he joined the Boko Haram sect.

The terrorists’ commander and 27 of his gang members were killed during a military airstrike around Mandara mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

While confirming the report, military sources disclosed that the operation was coordinated following credible intelligence reports which revealed that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters had converged in large numbers in the area in readiness to launch fresh attack in some areas.

According to reports, Alhaji Modu masterminded the displacement of Bama town in 2014, killing hundreds of innocent citizens before declaring it a Boko Haram caliphate.

The now deceased terrorists’ leader, according to reports, was under the supervision of Ali Ngoshe, a top Boko Haram leader and together they hibernate inside the caves in Mandara mountain from where they coordinate attacks in Nigeria, Cameroon, and the Niger Republic.