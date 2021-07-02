Home NEWS Boko Haram, bandits different from Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB — Gov El-Rufai
Boko Haram, bandits different from Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB — Gov El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has given his opinion on how Boko Haram insurgents and bandits are different from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

El-Rufai, speaking to BBC Pidgin on Friday, said that Boko Haram and bandits do not have a recognised and centralised leadership.

He said Kanu is a visible and central leader who has called for the dissolution of Nigeria.

El-Rufai was responding to questions from Nigerians on why bandits and terrorists in the North were not treated the same way agitators in the south are treated.

bioreports reported that the Governor also expressed delight at the capture of Nnamdi Kanu.

“I was very happy when Nnamdi Kanu was arrested) because, first he jumped bail, jeopardising his sureties,” El-Rufai said.

