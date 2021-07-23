Bohemia Media Boards ‘Highway One’; WarnerMedia GAS Production Head; Zurich To Fete Mychael Danna; Foundry Names Chief Product Officer – Global Briefs – Deadline

Bohemia Media Boards ‘Highway One’

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Hunt and Lucy Fenton’s Bohemia Media has picked up UK distribution rights to Highway One out of this year’s Cannes market. Written and directed by Jaclyn Bethany, the movie stars Aisha Fabienne Ross, Greta Bellamacina and Stella Baker in the story of a New Year’s Eve party in rural California, where a group of millennials reunite – love between two women is sparked and mayhem unfolds. Pic debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in April. It was produced by Rebecca Morandi and Executive Produced by Neon Heart Productions. Bohemia will release on November 8, 2021 on digital platforms; prior to then the movie will play an exclusive engagement at Genesis Cinema in London.

WarnerMedia Names GAS Theatrical Production Head



WarnerMedia has appointed Hannes Heyelmann to lead theatrical production in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, adding to his current remit as EVP Programming, EMEA. He will report to Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia, and will work closely with Sylvia Rothblum, recently appointed Country Manager for the GAS region, and her team on the development of local production strategy. Rothblum’s team will continue to manage distribution, sales and marketing for local theatrical productions.

Zurich To Fete Composer Mychael Danna



Mychael Danna, the composer of pics including Life Of Pi, Little Miss Sunshine and Monsoon Wedding, will receive a Career Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival. Danna will be in town on September 30 to pick up the prize. He is also presiding over the fest’s International Film Music Competition this year.

Foundry Ups Christy Anzelmo



Software company Foundry, which has clients across the creative industries including Pixar and ILM, has appointed Christy Anzelmo as Chief Product Officer, she will lead strategic vision and delivery of Foundry’s product portfolio across media and entertainment. Anzelmo joined the company in 2015 and was previously Senior Director of Product.