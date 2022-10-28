BoG Reacts To Reports That All Dollar Account Holders Will Be Given Cedi During Withdrawal, Claims The Reports Are FALSE

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reacted to reports about dollar account holders being given cedi during withdrawal from October 31.

Earlier today, these reports were rift and widespread and they even got people reacting to them, however, the central bank has publicly distanced itself from the claims adding that these reports are false so the public should disregard such claims.

The Bank of Ghana reacted to these reports in a recent post via its social media handle on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

Read the post below;

Some reactions the post got are;

Amicus Conscientia – Whoever is in charge of this account is now doing his work. You should react with speed on such matters in future. Your inaction in the past few days allowed speculators like TV3 Ghana to have a field day.

If you know you can’t do the job, allow us to take over.

Mubarak Abbas – Such fake news is irresponsible and detrimental to us all. The media should be more circumspect, particularly in these times.

Yeboah Benjamin – I think even if it will take such drastic measures to restore our economic fortunes, I think it should be done all for the good of all.

Source: www.-

–