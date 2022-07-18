Home Business Boeing Wins Big 737 MAX Order From Delta
Boeing Wins Big 737 MAX Order From Delta

FARNBOROUGH, England— Delta Air Lines Inc. said it was ordering 100 of Boeing Co. ’s largest 737 MAX jets, providing a vote of confidence for the model and adding to the list of big U.S. carriers operating the airliner.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough International Air Show near London on Monday, is a boost for the U.S. plane maker as it tries to catch up with European rival Airbus SE. Airbus has capitalized on the 737 MAX’s travails, which include a nearly two year grounding after two fatal crashes, and the pandemic to power ahead of Boeing in the market for single-aisle jets.

