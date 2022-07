FARNBOROUGH, England— Boeing Co. sold five more 787 Dreamliners to aircraft-leasing company AerCap Holdings N.V . , its largest buyer for the wide-body jet.

The order is a boost for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner program. Deliveries of the jets have been on hold for much of the last two years as the plane maker resolves production issues with U.S. air-safety regulators. Boeing commercial airplanes chief Stan Deal said earlier this week the company was “very close” to resuming deliveries.