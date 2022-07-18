Plane maker hasn’t supplied the wide-body 787s for nearly two years because of production defects
LONDON— Boeing Co. commercial airplanes chief Stan Deal said Sunday the manufacturer was “very close” to resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a nearly two-year pause.
Mr. Deal said the regulatory process to win approval for resolving various production defects with the wide-body jets was close to finished.
