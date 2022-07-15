Home Business Boeing, Airbus Face Off at Farnborough Air Show
Boeing, Airbus Face Off at Farnborough Air Show

LONDON— Boeing Co. and Airbus SE sales staff will hit the tarmac next week at the Farnborough International Air Show, the first of the biggest commercial aviation shows since the pandemic largely shut down air travel.

With most Covid-19 travel restrictions lifted in the West, demand for flights has soared this summer, snarling airports, especially in Europe. Airlines have scrambled to rehire staff they let go during the pandemic. They are also buying jets again, after many canceled or put off orders over the last two years.

