boeing-737-cargo-plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-water-near-honolulu

(CNN) A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning with two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN. “According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”

The plane, a Boeing 737, had taken off from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 1:33 a.m., according to Flightradar 24. The flight-tracking website shows that shortly after it took off, the plane — referred to by the FAA’s statement as Transair flight 810 — began turning right and then signaled it was diverting to a nearby airport, Kalaeloa Airport.

The plane went down approximately two nautical miles south of Kalaeloa, Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West of the US Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific told CNN.

Both crew members were brought to Queens Medical Center, West said, though he did not have information about their conditions.

According to the company website, Transair uses their Boeing 737 fleet to provide air cargo and charter services throughout Hawaii. The company has been in business since 1982. CNN has reached out to Transair for comment but did not immediately receive a response. FAA records show the plane was manufactured in 1975. It’s last airworthiness certificate was issued in 2015 and was set to expire in 2024. This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.