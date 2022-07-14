body-of-driver-of-vehicle-swept-away-by-flood-in-lagos-finally-recovered

In a new update, the corpse of the driver of the Lexus Jeep that was swept away by flood in the Orile Agege area of Lagos state over the weekend has been recovered.

It would be recalled that the white Jeep was swept away by heavy flood during the torrential rain that fell on Saturday, July 9. Three passengers of the vehicle were rescued alive while one occupants managed to escape in the nick of time.

Sadly, the lifeless body of the owner of the vehicle who has been identified as Oluwaseyi Last Born, has been found in Aboru. It’s presumed that he was the one driving the car when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Another occupant, identified as Oluwaseyi Vella, has also been confirmed dead.

May their souls rest in peace!!

In other news, Reality TV star and socialite, Tacha recently lambasted rich Nigerians who reside in the Lekki area of Lagos state and have failed to use their connections and access to people in authority to solve the recurrent issue of flood in the environment.

On Saturday, July 9, Lagos state witnessed a heavy downpour and most parts of the state were hit with heavy flood.

In a video she shared, Tacha stated that she has lived in Lekki for three years and has experienced floods every year. She asked why those who live in the area and have access to the government cannot use it to bring a lasting solution to the problem.