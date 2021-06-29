Home ENTERTAINMENT “Body odour brings Satan into your life” – BBNaija star, Leo Dasilva
“Body odour brings Satan into your life” – BBNaija star, Leo Dasilva

Reality TV star and businessman, Leo DaSilva has taken to Twitter to share an interesting theory about body odour.

The former BB. housemate stated that people should try as much as possible not to have body odour because it attracts the devil. According to him, body odour “brings Satan into a person’s life”.

Leo’s statement has garnered hilarious reactions on social media as netizens agree with him and also share their opinion about body odour.

kaymoneyking1 wrote, “There’s absolutely no excuse for body odor… that is like takin other people’s breath away 😢”

so_Firee wrote, “I can never stand it🤮makes me want to throw up 🤮 God forbid deodorants are cheap buy please”

akwa_ugo wrote, “true though, Cleanliness is next to Godliness”

its.giftie wrote, “Even if it’s aboki perfume, dey try spray abeg


Body odour is a major turn off”

barrisangel1 wrote, “and makes people hate you! Deodorant is not even expensive😫”

