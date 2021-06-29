“Body odour brings Satan into your life” – BBNaija star, Leo Dasilva

Reality TV star and businessman, Leo DaSilva has taken to Twitter to share an interesting theory about body odour.

The former BB. housemate stated that people should try as much as possible not to have body odour because it attracts the devil. According to him, body odour “brings Satan into a person’s life”.

See his tweet below,

Leo’s statement has garnered hilarious reactions on social media as netizens agree with him and also share their opinion about body odour.

See some reactions below,

kaymoneyking1 wrote, “There’s absolutely no excuse for body odor… that is like takin other people’s breath away 😢”

so_Firee wrote, “I can never stand it🤮makes me want to throw up 🤮 God forbid deodorants are cheap buy please”

akwa_ugo wrote, “true though, Cleanliness is next to Godliness”

its.giftie wrote, “Even if it’s aboki perfume, dey try spray abeg



Body odour is a major turn off”

barrisangel1 wrote, “and makes people hate you! Deodorant is not even expensive😫”