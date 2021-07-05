July 5, 2021 | 11:24am | Updated July 5, 2021 | 11:58am

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better.

Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit.

Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,” the 44-year-old has garnered 59,000 followers who are intrigued by his interesting look and modification obsession.

“Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don’t think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time,” the São Paulo resident said. “And the truth is that there are changes that without anesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain.”

He added that he is willing to endure the pain to achieve the body he’s always wanted, which seems to include being heavily tattooed and undergoing risky procedures.

Michel Faro do Prado, known as Diabao Praddo on social media, has chopped off a finger in his latest extreme alteration. Jam Press/@diabaopraddo

While he said goodbye to a finger, he said hello to silver tusks — the newest additions to either side of his mouth. The heavily modified tattoo artist revealed that the sparkling silver facial additions cost him just under $1,000, or 5,000 Brazilian reais.

The silver tusks cost him just under $1,000, or 5,000 Brazilian reais. Jam Press/@diabaopraddo

The tusks aren’t the only modifications he’s made to his face. He also has four horns on either side of his heavily tattooed head and implants underneath his skin. He also has a split tongue and has removed his ears, and is the third person in the world to shave off the end of his nose.

Michel Faro do Prado is sometimes even called the “human Satan” on social media. Jam Press/@diabaopraddo

With the help of his wife Carol who specializes in body modification, he’s transformed his appearance over the 25 years he’s also been a tattoo artist. His body is covered almost entirely in ink, including his eyes, which are now completely black.

Michel Faro do Prado before the extreme body modifications. Jam Press/@diabaopraddo

While his tattoos are mostly blackwork tattoos — the kind of art that covers large surface areas of the body with solid, black ink — from paid professionals, he enjoys being the canvas for his wife.

“My wife has specialized in the area of modifications and the idea is for me to become her masterpiece when it comes to tattooing!”