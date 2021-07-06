Body modification addict cuts off two fingers, adds two silver tusks to his teeth – Times Now

Instagram/Michel Faro do Prado | Photo Credit: Instagram

Key Highlights In his new photos, which have been shared online, Michel can be seen without the ring finger on his left hand and without the middle finger on his right According to a Mail Online report, the removal of the fingers and addition of tusk cost Michel 5,000 Brazilian Reais, which is close to Rs 80,000 Michel is a tattoo artist himself but he doesn’t ink his own body. He gets other tattoo artists to work on him and claims to have good resistance to pain

The concept of the makeover is often taken to new and shocking extremes by body modification enthusiasts.

Despite all the risks associated with body alterations, there are many individuals who have turned it into their passion, or as some would say, a way of life.

There are some individuals who believe in pushing the envelope when it comes to inking their bodies. Then there are those who are ready to do just about anything to get their bodies altered by implants and other sorts of modifications.

But sometimes, they push their limits by doing more than they can take.

Michel Faro do Prado, a 44-year-old Brazilian is one such extreme body modification enthusiast. He has several head implants, customised teeth, and dozens of piercings and tattoos. He also surgically removed a portion of his nose last year in a bid to enhance his ‘human satan’ appearance.

According to his wife, he became only the third person in the world to have undergone a strange procedure.

Now, he has gone a step further in his body modification adventure. Michel has now cut off two of his fingers and added two tusks to silver tusks to his teeth.

In his new photos, which have been shared online, Michel can be seen without the ring finger on his left hand and without the middle finger on his right.

“I have been a tattoo artist for 25 years, most of my tattoos I get from tattoo artists and professionals who I have paid. I focus on blackwork and brutal tattoos, which are types of tattoos where you ink a large part of your body,” said Michel.

Interestingly, it’s his wife who specializes in body modifications and is the one behind many of his changes.

According to a Mail Online report, the removal of the fingers and addition of tusk cost Michel 5,000 Brazilian Reais, which is close to Rs 80,000.

Michel is a tattoo artist himself but he doesn’t ink his own body. He gets other tattoo artists to work on him and claims to have good resistance to pain. “Actually I have good resistance to pain, I don’t think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time,” Michel was quoted by UNILAD previously.