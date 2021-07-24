Home News America Body found, believed to be that of missing Virginia woman
News America

Body found, believed to be that of missing Virginia woman

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
body-found,-believed-to-be-that-of-missing-virginia-woman

Officials say a body believed to be that of a missing Virginia woman has been found in the Shenandoah National Park

July 24, 2021, 8:27 PM

2 min read

LURAY, Va. — A body believed to be that of a missing Virginia woman has been found in the Shenandoah National Park, officials said Saturday.

Based on the preliminary identification of the remains, the search for Julia Christine Devlin has been suspended, the park said in a news release.

Devlin, a 55-year-old University of Virginia economics department lecturer, was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14, news outlets reported.

Security footage showed Devlin’s car entering the park late that Wednesday, park officials have said. Her sedan was found wrecked and abandoned July 17 on Skyline Drive in the southern part of the park.

Canine teams and officials with the FBI, Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management assisted in the search effort, along with many search-and-rescue groups, according to Saturday’s news release.

The body was found around 10 a.m. in “extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park,” the news release said. It was being transported to a medical examiner, who will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

Authorities didn’t say whether foul play was suspected in the death or where exactly the body was found in relation to the wrecked vehicle.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Alabama officer getting paid after murder conviction resigns

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches...

Nicaragua arrests 7th presidential contender in Nov. 7...

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case;...

Man accused of planning sorority killings denied release

Imprisoned ‘Dating Game Killer’ Alcala dies in California

US fails to win medal on first day...

Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: What you...

1 dead, 6 injured after boats collide on...

Washington state deputy shot and killed in line...

Leave a Reply