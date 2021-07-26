Home WORLD NEWS Body believed to be of missing University of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park – NBC News
Body believed to be of missing University of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park – NBC News

The search for a missing University of Virginia lecturer was suspended Saturday after authorities discovered a body believed to be of the woman in Shenandoah National Park

Julia Christine Devlin, 55, an economics lecturer at the flagship university, has been missing since July 14, according to a news release by the Shenandoah National Park. Her wrecked vehicle was found in the park July 17.

Julia Christine-Devlin who went missing on July 14, 2021 in Shenandoah National Park.SNPS / via Twitter

The body was discovered about 10 a.m. Saturday in an “extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park,” authorities said.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta County to determine a positive identification and a cause of death.

The search effort was led by park authorities with the help of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the NPS Investigative Services Branch, according to the release.

