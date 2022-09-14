Bodwese Shares Official Music Video For ‘Guy Man’ – WATCH

Prolific Ghanaian rap artiste and entertainer, Bodwese has finally shared the official music video to his recent output, ‘Guy Man’.The Berekum-born Sunyani-based rapper and performing artiste linked up with multiple award winning beat-smith and audio engineer, Dare Mame Beat to create this beautifully crafted single.

‘Guy Man’ happens to be a follow up to his previous project ‘Time Will Tell’ featuring DMB which was released earlier this year and has amassed impressive numbers on music streaming platforms.

ALSO: Burna Boy’s Album, ‘Love, Damini’ Surpasses 20 Million Streams On Boomplay In 1 WeekReleased few days ago, the multifaceted musician and ‘BonoTuAbunu’ honcho on this masterpiece wasted no time in serving his growing fan-base and music lovers what they wanted as he proves his lyrical prowess.

‘Guy Man’ is accompanied by a colorful and an eye pleasing music video directed and shot by popular Ghanaian music video director and cinematographer, Kwabilex. Watch official video below.

Bodwese has been in the music scene for a while and has been consistent throughout. His sound is diverse and breaks all creative boundaries and he’s best known for his smash hit song, ‘Bankye’ with Asa Khalifa and was produced by serial hit-maker, Kin Dee.

