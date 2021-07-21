boca-juniors-spend-night-at-station-for-rioting-and-attacking-police-after-crashing-out-of-copa-libertadores

Boca Juniors were knocked out of the ongoing Copa Libertadores in the Round of 16 by Brazilian outfit Atletico Miniero

The tie had ended 0-0 in Brazil, with the hosts winning 3-1 via penalties before a brawl ensued between both teams

Boca Juniors stars reportedly attacked police officers as well as their opponents and were made to spend the night at the station

The entire Boca Juniors squad spent the night at a police station following a brawl with police officers shortly after they were knocked out of Copa Libertadores, SunSport reports.

A riot incident occurred right after the Argentine team were defeated by Brazilian side Atletico Miniero 3-1 on penalties after the Round of 16 tie had ended 0-0.

The chaos began as soon as the match ended and then Boca players were alleged to have visited the opposition dressing room to attack Atletico.

ESPN are reporting that members of Boca Juniors then proceeded to attack police officers and even spat on some of the operatives.

Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano and Colombian striker Sebastian Villa were both booked by the military police in the aftermath of the brawl.

But instead of the duo going to the police station alone, the entire Boca team decided to come with them to spend the night. Coach Miguel Angel Russo said:

“If the two stay, we stay two. Let’s go all or none. A police officer told Boca officials: The security forces have to take legal action.

“Employees of the Boca Juniors team have accompanied the internal cameras with us.

“So far, they have identified two Boca players in crimes of property damage.”

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was one player spotted in the midst of the riot.

