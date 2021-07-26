‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator Teases Upcoming Movie: “We Are Leaving No Stone Unturned” – Comic-Con – Deadline

The Bob’s Burgers movie is well on its way to fans, series creator Loren Bouchard revealed at Comic-Con on Sunday.

20th Century Television Animated ordered the feature film in 2017, eyeing a July 17, 2020 release date. More than year since the movie’s planned premiere date, Bouchard provided a welcome update on the film’s journey, sharing that a new premiere date still has yet to be determined.

“We still don’t have a date but I do, of course, want to tell the fans, we’re working on it,” he said. “My every waking moment is spent on the movie and it’s coming. They have to put it out.”

He continued: “We’re going to be in theaters – that’s my pledge. I think really soon, we’re going to start releasing trailers, art, clips, all the little things that are such a pleasure for us to release into the world.”

During the panel, which featured H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, Larry Murphy, Nora Smith, Bouchard described the film as a “musical, comedy, mystery, adventure and a kind of coming-of-age story.”

Though he’s unsure how fans and audiences may receive the long-incubating project, Bouchard said that “the movie is where we will leave it all out on the field.”

“I can guarantee it will be the best movie we could possibly make. We are leaving no stone unturned,” he said.

Beyond the film, Bouchard shared that he looks to release a theater-bound short film titled “My Butt Has A Fever,” which was created pre-pandemic.

The Sunday panel also teased the series’ upcoming twelfth season. Bouchard revealed the pun-tastic episode titles and guest stars. Set to make have brief gigs on Bob’s Burgers are Stephanie Beatriz, Ashley Nicole Black, Joel Kim Booster, John Early, Zach Galifianakis and more.