bobrisky’s-new-hips-missing-in-action-as-he-makes-appearance-at-birthday-party,-unedited-photos-stir-reactions

Crossdresser Bobrisky was among guests who showed up to celebrate with popular businesswoman Lady Golfer

Music executive Ubi Franklin who also attended shared photos of himself and Bobrisky at the star-studded birthday party

However, social media users couldn’t help but notice that Bobrisky’s much raved about hips were not in sight

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has once again gotten members of the internet community talking about him.

The effeminate celebrity showed up to celebrate with popular businesswoman, Lady Golfer, who recently clocked a new age and hosted friends to a lavish birthday party.

Fans query Bobrisky about new hips as photos emerge.

Photo: @ubifranklintripplemg

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, talent manager Ubi Franklin who was also at the event ran into Bobrisky and they made sure to take pictures.

Bobrisky in his usual fashion rocked a body-hugging outfit and paired it with a bedazzled shoe that stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

Check out the pictures below:

Where are your hips? Fans query Bobrisky

After Ubi posted the unedited pictures with Bobrisky on his page, social media users flooded the comment section asking the crossdresser about the hips he went under the knife for.

Read comments below:

nessashirsha said:

“Bobrisky are we a joke to you? Where’s the latest acquired nyash.”

nellytyra2020 said:

“Wey the hips and yash But this makeup I no understand.”

thatbeardediboboy said:

“Ubi take style snap him yansh show us.”

steph_wayne1 said:

“Bobrisky Me I dey find the Post surgery body ooo, abi him leave am for Oba?”

exceptional_bae1 said:

“Bob no do surgery,zoom you will see the tight of d yansh pad she is wearing.”

moiomolara said:

“Someone should please direct to where the yansh and hips are.”

Bobrisky stirs reactions as he flaunts a box of money

Some days ago, . reported that the crossdresser took to social media to show off some stacks of naira bills in a bag.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the popular self-acclaimed male barbie was heard telling fans that he is not on their level.

Several internet users reacted to the video with some questioning how the controversial celebrity makes his money.

Source: .