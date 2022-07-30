bobrisky’s-former-pa,-oye-kyme-shares-her-nude-and-thirst-traps-online-weeks-after-saying-she-was-done-with-porn-(18+)

Crossdresser, Bobrisky’s former Personal Assistant, Oye Kyme, has taken to social media to share a nude photo and raunchy video of herself weeks after saying she was done with porn.

The Ivorian lady, who came into limelight after inking a tattoo of the crossdresser and was invited to Nigeria to become his personal assistant before they fell out in 2021, recently delved into pornography.

She announced her decision on social media and released her debut porn video on a popular porn website, and promised to share more videos with time.

However, few weeks after becoming a porn star, Oye said she regrets her decision and that it was the biggest mistake of her life.

Oye who seemed genuinely repentant at the time, also said she was done with pornography as she bemoaned the things she has done just to remain in the spotlight.

However, the skin goddess has now rescinded on her statement as she took to Snapchat on Thursday to post a nude picture of herself, another picture showing her nipple and a seductive video.

In the nude photo, she put her boobs on full display and put a dildo in her mouth with her eyes rolled back.

See the pictures below,

[18+]