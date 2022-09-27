Home ENTERTAINMENT Bobrisky Reveals Any Married Man Dating Him Risks Being Dump If He Treats His WIFE Badly
Bobrisky Reveals Any Married Man Dating Him Risks Being Dump If He Treats His WIFE Badly

Crossdresser Bobrisky has disclosed that if you’re dating him as a married man, you risk being dumped by him if you treat your wife badly because the possibility of him channeling that to you is very high.Bobrisky has been calling himself a woman and bragging about being the hottest girl in Nigeria that every man wants to have as a side chick. In a recent post, Bobrisky claimed to be the side chick that her partner’s wife would like because he genuinely loves her from the bottom of his heart.

READ ALSO: KiDi Shares The One Thing He Needs To Remind Himself AlwaysAccording to him, any married man dating him (Bobrisky) risks being dumped by him no matter the money he’s been giving him once you treat your wife badly or disrespect your wife in any way because the possibility of you doing the same to him is very high as it’s just a matter of time for it to happen.

Bobrisky has been giving all kinds of weird advice to young ladies about relationships but this is one thing we agree with him because the possibility of your partner being rude or disrespectful to you as a side chick is very high when he’s able to do that to his wife.

