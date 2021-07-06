bobrisky-pays-for-a-lady’s-medical-bill-of-n300k,-pledges-to-also-send-her-a-bag-of-rice.

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky, has once again shown that he can be a cheerful giver when he wants to be.

Bobrisky will turn a new age in August and as part of the activities to usher in the new age, Bob promised to change the life of some of his fans.

He’s done just that as he recently helped a lady clear her medical bills worth Three Hundred Thousand Naira.

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of the alert and wrote ;

Remember I promise to help @jomiodu with 300,000 to sort her medical bills. I’m glad i was able to send her d money. She said you are talk and do 😂. See listen I don’t need no contribution or open any foundation support to help my fans. I’m rich enough to pay their bills. You can support but before you support I will sort the person need first. God has blessed with so much money 💰

@jomiodu I’m sending you one bag of rice tomorrow and we need to talk so your kids can go back to school

The lady has also taken to her page to confirm the good act and appreciate Bobrisky.

She wrote ;

My God sent,I can’t believe my eyes am in tears,you are an angel in human skin,thank you so much my lover,for this you shall never know sorrow,blessings and favour is all you wud ever know,happiness all tru. @bobrisky222