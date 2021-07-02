“Bobrisky must be pushing drugs” – Social media users react as Bobrisky flaunts 100 Million on the gram.

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky, wants his fans to know she is rich and he would stop at nothing in order to prove that.

The transvestite, few hours ago, took to his verified Instagram handl to show of bundles of foreign currency, which he said is a testament that his “Sugar daddy” is taking care of him.

The caption reads ;

We do bundles only !!



When ur sugar daddy is ur best plug 😍



How many note do u need right now



I might consider you

When a follower did a rough estimate of the money to be around 82 Million, Bob corrected that calculation, saying it was 100 Million cash.

