bobkats-to-face-indy-express-in-round-2-of-playoffs

Jul. 5—The Kokomo BobKats will meet the Indy Express in the second round of The Basketball League’s playoffs.

Game 1 in the best-of-three series is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Indy. The Express play at Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis.

Game 2 in the series is set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym. Game 3, if necessary, would be Friday at Memorial Gym.

The BobKats went 3-1 against the Express during the regular season, but all four games were tight. First, Kokomo beat Indy 110-103 in overtime on April 18 at Kokomo. Next, the Express beat the BobKats 113-109 on April 25 at Indy. Kokomo won the final two meetings — 114-111 on May 1 at Kokomo and 105-101 on May 7 at Indy.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Kokomo beat the Dayton Flight twice for a sweep while Indy outlasted Owensboro in three games. The Express beat the Thoroughbreds 137-136 in double OT in the decisive Game 3 Saturday night.

Indy’s top players include former Kokomo High School standout Alan Arnett.