Boba Fett’s ship name change: Did Star Wars kill the Slave 1 name? – Deseret News

Multiple reports suggest that the official “Star Wars” canon has changed the name of Boba Fett’s starship — the Slave 1.

Per Den of Geek, Disney reportedly requested the Lego company name Boba Fett’s ship “Boba Fett’s Starship” in an upcoming Lego set inspired by Boba Fett’s return to “The Mandalorian.”

And Lego Star Wars team members Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and Michael Lee Stockwell said that “everybody is” dropping the Slave 1 title in future products,

“It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore,” Frederiksen said at Lego Fan Media Day, according to Den of Geek.

Disney has not issued an official statement about the name change. But some promotional material has leaked out that shows the starship’s name has changed.

Frederiksen did say it’s unlikely Disney will go public with the name change, but it’s still an important switch for the future of Boba Fett’s ship, which will surely play a part in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett,” according to ComicBook.com.

“Star Wars” actor Mark Austin — who played Boba Fett in the “Star Wars: A New Hope” special edition version — slammed the decision on social media: