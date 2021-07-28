Home WORLD NEWS Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of ‘Better Call Saul’ – TMZ
Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of 'Better Call Saul' – TMZ

Bob Odenkirk
Collapses on Set of ‘Better Call Saul’ …
Rushed to Hospital

7/27/2021 7:27 PM PT

8:32 PM PT — We were previously told Odenkirk collapsed while shooting in L.A., but a source close to the actor now tells us it happened while shooting in New Mexico.

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of his show “Better Call Saul” … and is still receiving medical care.

Production sources tell TMZ Odenkirk and cast were shooting in New Mexico Tuesday when the incident happened. We’re told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

We’re told it’s unclear if he was conscious when he was transported, but a source close to Odenkirk tells us he is still in the hospital under the care of doctors.

Odenkirk became a household name when he played attorney Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad.” “Better Call Saul” — a spinoff of “Breaking Bad” — is currently shooting its 6th and final season. No word on how far along Odenkirk and team are in finishing it up or if his medical situation will delay production in any capacity.

