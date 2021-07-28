Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of ‘Better Call Saul’ – TMZ

8:32 PM PT — We were previously told Odenkirk collapsed while shooting in L.A., but a source close to the actor now tells us it happened while shooting in New Mexico.

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of his show “Better Call Saul” … and is still receiving medical care.

Production sources tell TMZ Odenkirk and cast were shooting in New Mexico Tuesday when the incident happened. We’re told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

We’re told it’s unclear if he was conscious when he was transported, but a source close to Odenkirk tells us he is still in the hospital under the care of doctors.