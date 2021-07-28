Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set – Vulture

The Latest
hospitalizations
Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set
He is currently receiving medical care.
cancellations
In Not So Wonderful News, Arthur to End in 2022
After 25 years on air.
overnights
Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Nuclear Mistletoe
The holidays are approaching, which means that Luann has another middling single to record and Ramona has yet another birthday to celebrate.
switched on pop
Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’ and the Unending Relevance of ’70s Soul
Yola discusses the song’s influence on her work as well as “the Mary Poppins philosophy of music.”
obits
Joey Jordison, Founding Member of Slipknot, Dead at 46
The drummer’s family has asked fans to “respect our need for privacy and peace.”
the law
Lynne Spears Joins Britney in Demanding Jamie’s Removal From Conservatorship
In new court documents, both Lynne and Britney’s new team detail Jamie’s alleged reign of “fear and hatred” over her conservatorship.
commercials
At Last, an Adam Driver You Can Truly Ride
In Driver’s new Burberry campaign, horse becomes man, man becomes horse, Oscar-nominated actor becomes centaur.
rich people things
Cash Rules Everything Around Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album Sale
(C.R.E.A.M.S.W.T.A.S.)
rumors
Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Report: ‘Not Yet’
The socialite and reality star had been pursuing IVF with fiancé Carter Reum.
casting
Bridgerton Bad Boy Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Reboot of The Saint
Written by Kwame Kwei-Armah for Paramount.
birthday gifts
Well, Look Who Else Is Vacationing in Saint-Tropez
And may have been closer to J.Lo than we thought.
that’s hot
Paris Hilton to Add Chef to Her Résumé on Cooking With Paris
The trailer is out, teasing guests including Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, and Kathy Hilton.
trailer mix
This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes
And they make out with each other. The horror!
hot pod
Meet the Studio Behind Substack’s First Podcast Deal
The founders of Booksmart talk about Substack’s podcast strategy, their long-term goals, and hiring Bob Garfield.
trailer mix
Only Murders Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Their Third Amiga Are On It
It’s a crime co-op board.
tiny desk
Young Thug Goes Punk in Tiny Desk With Travis Barker
Promoting his new album Punk, out October 15.
instant classics
Caitie Delaney’s Music Engineer Videos: The Complete Collection
Deleted from Twitter, but forever present in our hearts (and on TikTok).
extremely online
Go on a NYC Dream Date With Lorde As She Answers 73 Questions
Fanfics do come true.
filmmaking
Naomi Osaka’s Cinematic Perspective Is Also a Human One
Director Garrett Bradley breaks down the intuitive, intimate approach she took to capturing one of most scrutinized athletes in the world.
booker prize
Booker Prize Announces 2021 Longlist
See the full longlist here.