Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set – Vulture

The Latest

hospitalizations



Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set



He is currently receiving medical care.





cancellations



Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

In Not So Wonderful News, Arthur to End in 2022



After 25 years on air.





overnights



Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Nuclear Mistletoe



The holidays are approaching, which means that Luann has another middling single to record and Ramona has yet another birthday to celebrate.





switched on pop



Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’ and the Unending Relevance of ’70s Soul



Yola discusses the song’s influence on her work as well as “the Mary Poppins philosophy of music.”





obits



Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Joey Jordison, Founding Member of Slipknot, Dead at 46



The drummer’s family has asked fans to “respect our need for privacy and peace.”





the law



Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Lynne Spears Joins Britney in Demanding Jamie’s Removal From Conservatorship



In new court documents, both Lynne and Britney’s new team detail Jamie’s alleged reign of “fear and hatred” over her conservatorship.





commercials



Yesterday at 4:39 p.m.

At Last, an Adam Driver You Can Truly Ride



In Driver’s new Burberry campaign, horse becomes man, man becomes horse, Oscar-nominated actor becomes centaur.





rich people things



Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Cash Rules Everything Around Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album Sale



(C.R.E.A.M.S.W.T.A.S.)





rumors



Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Report: ‘Not Yet’



The socialite and reality star had been pursuing IVF with fiancé Carter Reum.





casting



Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

Bridgerton Bad Boy Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Reboot of The Saint



Written by Kwame Kwei-Armah for Paramount.





birthday gifts



Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Well, Look Who Else Is Vacationing in Saint-Tropez



And may have been closer to J.Lo than we thought.





that’s hot



Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Paris Hilton to Add Chef to Her Résumé on Cooking With Paris



The trailer is out, teasing guests including Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, and Kathy Hilton.





trailer mix



Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes



And they make out with each other. The horror!





hot pod



Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Meet the Studio Behind Substack’s First Podcast Deal



The founders of Booksmart talk about Substack’s podcast strategy, their long-term goals, and hiring Bob Garfield.





trailer mix



Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Only Murders Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Their Third Amiga Are On It



It’s a crime co-op board.





tiny desk



Yesterday at 1:25 p.m.

Young Thug Goes Punk in Tiny Desk With Travis Barker



Promoting his new album Punk, out October 15.





instant classics



Yesterday at 1:22 p.m.

Caitie Delaney’s Music Engineer Videos: The Complete Collection



Deleted from Twitter, but forever present in our hearts (and on TikTok).





extremely online



Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Go on a NYC Dream Date With Lorde As She Answers 73 Questions



Fanfics do come true.





filmmaking



Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

Naomi Osaka’s Cinematic Perspective Is Also a Human One



Director Garrett Bradley breaks down the intuitive, intimate approach she took to capturing one of most scrutinized athletes in the world.



