Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set – Vulture
Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set – Vulture

The Latest

hospitalizations


Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

He is currently receiving medical care.

cancellations


In Not So Wonderful News, Arthur to End in 2022

After 25 years on air.

overnights


Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Nuclear Mistletoe

The holidays are approaching, which means that Luann has another middling single to record and Ramona has yet another birthday to celebrate.

switched on pop


Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’ and the Unending Relevance of ’70s Soul

Yola discusses the song’s influence on her work as well as “the Mary Poppins philosophy of music.”

obits


Joey Jordison, Founding Member of Slipknot, Dead at 46

The drummer’s family has asked fans to “respect our need for privacy and peace.”

the law


Lynne Spears Joins Britney in Demanding Jamie’s Removal From Conservatorship

In new court documents, both Lynne and Britney’s new team detail Jamie’s alleged reign of “fear and hatred” over her conservatorship.

commercials


At Last, an Adam Driver You Can Truly Ride

In Driver’s new Burberry campaign, horse becomes man, man becomes horse, Oscar-nominated actor becomes centaur.

rich people things


Cash Rules Everything Around Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album Sale

(C.R.E.A.M.S.W.T.A.S.)

rumors


Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Report: ‘Not Yet’

The socialite and reality star had been pursuing IVF with fiancé Carter Reum.

casting


Bridgerton Bad Boy Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Reboot of The Saint

Written by Kwame Kwei-Armah for Paramount.

birthday gifts


Well, Look Who Else Is Vacationing in Saint-Tropez

And may have been closer to J.Lo than we thought.

that’s hot


Paris Hilton to Add Chef to Her Résumé on Cooking With Paris

The trailer is out, teasing guests including Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, and Kathy Hilton.

trailer mix


This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes

And they make out with each other. The horror!

hot pod


Meet the Studio Behind Substack’s First Podcast Deal

The founders of Booksmart talk about Substack’s podcast strategy, their long-term goals, and hiring Bob Garfield.

trailer mix


Only Murders Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Their Third Amiga Are On It

It’s a crime co-op board.

tiny desk


Young Thug Goes Punk in Tiny Desk With Travis Barker

Promoting his new album Punk, out October 15.

instant classics


Caitie Delaney’s Music Engineer Videos: The Complete Collection

Deleted from Twitter, but forever present in our hearts (and on TikTok).

extremely online


Go on a NYC Dream Date With Lorde As She Answers 73 Questions

Fanfics do come true.

filmmaking


Naomi Osaka’s Cinematic Perspective Is Also a Human One

Director Garrett Bradley breaks down the intuitive, intimate approach she took to capturing one of most scrutinized athletes in the world.

booker prize


Booker Prize Announces 2021 Longlist

See the full longlist here.

