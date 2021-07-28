Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set – The Guardian

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalised.

Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter told the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or how long the actor might be in hospital.

Better Call Saul, the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media. “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

Before the Saul role, which he also played on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk was best known for Mr Show With Bob and David, the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

During the Mr Show years, Odenkirk once wrote a song called Mouthful of Sores, inspired by an illness that left him bed-bound with stress. “I’m a high-tension guy,” he told the Guardian’s Stuart Heritage in an interview last month for the action thriller Nobody, in which he played the lead.

Odenkirk has won two Emmys, for his writing on The Ben Stiller Show and on Saturday Night Live. He has also appeared on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show and in the films The Post and Little Women.