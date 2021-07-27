Bob Myers: Warriors have no plans to trade No. 7 or No. 14 picks

Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers on Monday stated that the organization currently has no plans of trading their two lottery selections at this point of the pre-draft process.

Of course, the Warriors enter draft week with pick Nos. 7 and 14, respectively. They have been reportedly interested in using those two picks to potentially acquire veterans that can help them win now and make a deep playoff run.

Myers said that while the team has no plans to trade either pick, things in the NBA can change rather quickly. Deadlines often spur action in the league and that is especially true when it comes to the draft, meaning that nothing will likely be finalized until Thursday.

The league has never operated closer to the deadline than it does now and things have never happened faster. Today, we got some trade stuff that had never been discussed. We, in the GM community, kind of squeezed all of this action in the last two days. Maybe it’s a concept of, ‘I’m not going to get a real offer unless it’s close to the draft. Today, right now, we’re drafting at 7 and 14. Don’t get mad if we don’t in three days because that means something has changed.

The Warriors have been linked to quite a few prospects to this point, and have had the opportunity to bring in several players for workouts. They have completed those workouts and are now reviewing final notes and medical information on prospects.

The team hopes to draft prospects that can play a supplemental role next to the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and others. They would ideally like that player to have the opportunity to see the court and contribute when needed.

Golden State enters the draft as one of the wild cards as their plans appear to be very fluid at the moment. With some assets available, it will be worth monitoring how the Warriors will operate on Thursday.

