Bob Dylan Announces ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 16’ – Ultimate Classic Rock

Bob Dylan will release his latest archival package, The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York, on Sept. 17.
The new installment of his ongoing series highlights the years 1981 through 1985. The project will be available in three formats: a two-CD version, a two-LP edition and a five-CD deluxe box set.
According to a press release, the set will include “unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, live performances and more.” A full-band take on “Too Late,” a folky early version of Infidels outtake “Foot of Pride,” has been released in advance of the set. (“Foot of Pride” appeared on 1991’s The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991.)
You can watch the video for “Too Late” below.
The track listing for The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 – which includes material surrounding the making of 1981’s Shot of Love, 1983’s Infidels and 1985’s Empire Burlesque – is available at Dylan’s website.
In June, Dylan released a two-hour compilation film, Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends, featuring archival footage, unused clips from earlier Dylan documentaries and other material from throughout his career.
He also recently issued Shadow Kingdom, a pre-taped concert that marked his first performance since 2019; the 12-track movie, directed by Alma Har’el, starred Dylan fronting a small house band in a speakeasy.
