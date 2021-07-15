Home SPORTS Blue Gold TV: What Is Notre Dame Getting In Benjamin Morrison?
SPORTS

Blue Gold TV: What Is Notre Dame Getting In Benjamin Morrison?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
blue-gold-tv:-what-is-notre-dame-getting-in-benjamin-morrison?

What is new Notre Dame defensive back commit Benjamin Morrison’s best positional fit at Notre Dame? How good is the four-star prospect? What led him to Notre Dame?

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down Morrison’s commitment, his game, what it means and more.

