Blue Cheese Restaurant, The Perfect Venue To Satisfy Your Cravings

On the one-off chance that you need a perfect venue for meetings and also to satisfy your food cravings, then BLUE CHEESE Restaurant is the right location for you.It is owned by George Frederick Oddoye who is affectionately called Chef Keeks, and it started operations in July 2022.

Taking a gander at their setting, one might be enticed to imagine that it is a ‘costly’ place, in any case, we were shocked to perceive how reasonable things were at the venue.

They served a large number of food sources and tidbits and you are at liberty to choose anything you desire to fulfill yourself with.

For the people who might want to chip away at their PCs or tablets, it is the ideal place you could at any point get. Their cafeteria setting is totally extraordinary and in all honesty, there is no such putting in the city besides this.

The restaurant is located in Memp3asem, East Legon and they offer delivery, dine-in, and pick-up services.

Some available foods are Beef Barbacoa Tacos, Pork Barbacoa Tacos, Braised Beef Sandwiches, and Pulled Pork Sandwiches.

The target of the restaurant is to be the number one restaurant for Tacos, Sandwiches and other fusion cuisine and it is the goal of the restaurant to change the menu every three months to reflect the seasons of the country.

In the preparation of the food, the restaurant ensures that the best possible ingredients in their best state are used.

The operational days and hours of the restaurant are;

Tuesday to Thursday – 11 am to 9 pm

Fridays and Saturdays – 11 am to 10 pm

You can also check them out on social media via the following social media handles;

Twitter – @thebluecheese_

Instagram – @thebluecheese

Check out some of their menu below;

