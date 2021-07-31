blue air – Healthline

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Air purifiers may reduce your exposure to indoor allergens, such as pollen and pet dander. They can also help improve indoor air quality when your outdoor air quality is poor due to pollutants or wildfire smoke. There’s plenty of air purifier products on the market, and the Blueair brand has established a reputation for having some of the most popular. But Blueair purifiers aren’t cheap, and you might be curious to know if they provide any tangible benefit beyond what their lower-priced competitors offer. This article will cover the basics of the Blueair brand, the pros and cons of what these air purifiers can do, and highlight five of their best air purifying products.

Blueair is a Chicago-based brand of air filtration devices that has been in business for over 24 years. Their air purifiers are designed and engineered in Sweden and are assembled in China. Blueair’s claim to fame is its sleek design, which fits in well with minimalist decor. Adding to those minimalist credentials, Blueair’s filters use a special technology that makes their filters very quiet, even on higher settings. Blueair air purifiers are meant to seamlessly blend in with your home without disrupting you or your surroundings.

Blueair air purifiers start at $119, with the more expensive models going all the way up to $979. Each air purifier comes with one filter so you don’t have to factor that in to your start-up cost when you purchase. Depending on your indoor air quality and how often you run the device, you’ll have to replace the filters every 3 to 6 months, and the filters add up. Filters for the Blue series run between $20 and $40, and the costs only go up from there. Replacement filters for the popular Pure series cost around $80. You can get discounts on filter replacement by signing up for a subscription filter service through Blueair.

All of the Blueair air purifiers on this list are: WiFi-enabled

CARB-certified for electrical safety by the California Air Resources Board

certified for CADR (clean-air delivery rate) ratings by the AHAM Verifide program Blueair’s HEPASilent filtration relies on loose filters combined with ionization technology, so if you’re looking for True HEPA filtration which relies on tightly fitting mechanical filters to trap particles, keep in mind that HEPASilent is not the same thing. Best Blueair air purifier for workplaces Pro M Air Purifier Unit price (MSRP): $700

$700 Replacement filters: $70–$130 If you’re looking to improve air quality in an office space or studio, this air purifier was designed for it. The Pro M is pricy, but it’s meant to allow for powerful air purifying without causing a big commotion; it’s super quiet and meant to be kept out of the way. If you’re looking for an air purifier that will also filter out smoke pollutants, you’ll need to spend extra to upgrade to a smoke-topping filter. Some customers use this air purifier at home, but this is a professional grade filter. You can probably find something that works just as well for home use at a lower price point. Best Blueair air purifier to avoid airborne viruses HealthProtect 7470i Price (MSRP): $639.99

$639.99 Replacement filters: $69.99 The HealthProtect line of air purifiers strives to be a product to reduce airborne bacteria or virus particles within a 400-square-foot radius. The company claims a special germ-shield filter keeps air clean while also keeping the purifier quiet. Some reviewers claim that this particular product sucks the moisture out of the air, leaving them with dry sinuses after sleeping in the room with the purifier running. There also may be some kinks to work out between this product and the Blueair app, which might be disappointing after spending so much on the product. Keep in mind, also, that there are no clinical trials that demonstrate that this very expensive product is necessary. Best Blueair air purifier for seasonal allergies Blueair Classic 280i Price (MSRP): $429.99

$429.99 Cost: Approx. $350; replacement filters $100+ This air purifier claims to clean the air in a room over 250 square feet every 12 minutes, which meets recommended guidelines for filtering allergens. It’s powerful, but doesn’t make a lot of noise. If you have environmental, seasonal, or pet-related allergies, the dual-action filter covers it all, collecting pollutants that are gas-based (like smoke and chemical odors) as well as airborne particles such as viruses, pollen, dust, and mold. If you (or someone you live with) have asthma, this device could be a game-changer. This is not a small device though — it takes up a significant amount of space on your floor. It’s also not cheap, and replacing filters that cost $100 or so every couple of months makes it even more expensive. When you register your device you’re upgraded to a 5-year warranty, so at least your investment is protected. Best Blueair air purifier for clean-smelling air Blue Pure 211+ Price (MSRP): $299.99

$299.99 Replacement filters: $69.99 This air purifier is super-simple, with a one-button design so you don’t have to worry about a bunch of different settings. The “pre-filter” (which comes in different colors) filters out bigger particles, like dust, so that an inner carbon filter can collect particles and gases that make your house smell unpleasant. The Pure 211+ is designed to be used in rooms around 500 square feet, which means that it’s big enough for most playroom, living room, kitchen, and bedroom settings. You can also put the filter anywhere (on a shelf, on the floor, against a wall) because it takes in air from all directions. The carbon filter does have a scent though, according to some disappointed reviewers with sensitive noses. The smell might bother you, or it might not, but keep in mind that it’s not “chemical” off-gassing but the smell of the filter doing its job.

Blueair filters are Bluetooth enabled so they can be controlled by an app on your phone. The app is available for Android and for Apple mobile devices. The app is well-reviewed, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from customers who used the Apple version. The app enables you to register your device to get an extended warranty as well as track your air indoor quality through graphs. Some reviewers did note that the app can be glitchy, and it isn’t always easy to sync the app and the filters through your home WiFi on the first try.

You can purchase Blueair air purifiers directly from the company website. Buying direct offers your best bet of taking advantage of Blueair’s 60-day free trial policy. It also gives you the opportunity to sign up for a discount on refill filters to be delivered to your house. You can also purchase Blueair products online through Amazon or Wayfair. You can also check out major retailers such as: Home Depot

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond Lowe’s

Best Buy Not every location will carry Blueair products in stock, so you might want to check or call ahead if you’re trying to take a look at Blueair products in person.

Blueair stands out from other air purifiers because of its customer-friendly warranty and return policies. When your BlueAir purifier first arrives, you have a 60-day trial period to see if you like it. If you don’t feel the product is worth the money, you’ll need to reach out to their customer service department for a return authorization number. Blueair will cover the cost of shipping the purifier back to their warehouse and refund you the cost of the product. Blueair purifiers come with a 1-year warranty, which is extended to a 2-year warranty once you register your product. This warranty covers manufacturing defects. If your purifier isn’t working right, customer service says they’ll work with you to come up with a repair or replacement solution. Keep in mind that if you use any type of filter that isn’t specifically made for your air purifier, it’ll void the warranty. If you purchase a Blueair air purifier from a third-party retailer, such as Amazon or Wayfair, you may be subject to the terms of their return policies instead of Blueair’s.

Blueair is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which indicates a commitment to engage with customer feedback and issues. However, if you’re curious about buying from the brand, the average customer rating is only 1 out of 5 stars. Blueair earns high marks from many reviewers on Amazon, with 4.7 stars out of 5 and over 2,000 positive reviews on the Blue Pure 211, one of their most popular products. A quick check on ReviewMeta shows that these enthusiastic reviews appear to be genuine, meaning they weren’t paid for by the brand and most were posted by verified customers.