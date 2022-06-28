blow-to-mva:-can’t-disqualify-rebel-mlas-till-july-12,-says-sc

NEW DELHI: In a serious setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led

MVA

government in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday protected rebel Sena MLAs from disqualification proceedings till July 12, directed the ruling coalition to ensure their safety in Maharashtra and, importantly, refused the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition’s request to stop the Eknathrao S Shinde-led rebels from demanding a floor test in the assembly.

Shinde tweeted on the SC order, “This is the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe’s thoughts.”

हा वंदनीय हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या हिंदुत्वाचा आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांच्या विचा… https://t.co/FPRiQJL8ux — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) 1656329992000

A string of senior advocates – A M Singhvi, Rajeev Dhavan and Devadatt Kamat – made strenuous attempts on behalf of MVA and the deputy speaker to persuade a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala not to interfere in the disqualification proceedings against 15 of the 39 rebel Sena MLAs supporting Shinde, saying it fell in the exclusive domain of the speaker.

When the effort did not work, Kamat tried to stop the likely effort to bring out CM Thackeray’s diminished support by requesting that if the disqualification proceedings, which were to commence after the end of deadline for the 15 rebel MLAs at 5.30pm on Monday to present themselves before the deputy speaker, are being deferred, then the status quo as of Monday be maintained and there should be no demand from the rebels for a floor test.

MVA govt trying to avoid floor test: Shinde’s lawyer

Shinde’s counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul promptly said “now the cat is out of the bag” and that the minority MVA government wants to avoid a floor test. The bench told Kamat that passing a restraint order on a floor test would give rise to unnecessary complications but told him the MVA was free to move court if any illegalities were committed.

Kaul argued that as per a Constitution bench judgment of the SC in Nabam Rebia case, a speaker or deputy speaker facing motion of removal is prohibited from initiating disqualification proceedings against any MLA. He said the rebel MLAs had given notice on June 21 seeking removal of deputy speaker (Narhari Zirwal of NCP). Disqualification proceedings initiated against the rebel Sena MLAs is a counter manoeuver, he alleged.

Kaul’s argument found favour with the Supreme Court vacation bench headed by Justice Kant and submissions of Singhvi, Dhavan and Kamat failed to counter it. The bench asked Dhavan whether the deputy speaker would defer disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs till notice for his removal is decided by the House.

But Dhavan insisted the rebel MLAs must present themselves before the deputy speaker on Monday itself to respond to disqualification notices. This made the bench pass the interim order deferring disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law.

