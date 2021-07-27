bloomingdale’s-joins-smaller-store-trend-with-bloomie’s-launch

Department stores like Nordstrom Inc. and Macy’s Inc. have been experimenting with smaller locations as many of their traditional, cavernous stores have been crushed by competition from online shopping.

Now Bloomingdale’s, a unit of Macy’s, is getting into the act. At the end of August, the company is planning to open its first smaller-store concept, named Bloomie’s.

The 22,000-square-foot store in a suburban shopping district in Fairfax, Va., will carry far fewer products than traditional Bloomingdale’s stores, which average around 150,000 square feet. But the retailer is hoping that it will attract customers by offering a more thoughtful selection of goods and services.

Bloomie’s also will update its selection of clothes, beauty products and accessories multiple times a week. The Fairfax location will have more open spaces than a traditional department store and will house a Colada Shop, a Cuban cafe serving drinks and food like empanadas and Cuban sandwiches.

The new store offers “a more convenient and casual concept that fits into the everyday lifestyle needs of our customer,” said Tony Spring, chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s. “We want Bloomie’s to be their neighborhood store.”