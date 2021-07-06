Bloody July Fourth weekend leaves 150 fatally shot in more than 400 shootings nationwide – Fox News

A bloody Fourth of July weekend ended with at least 150 people killed in more than 400 shootings that occurred across the country, according to data compiled throughout the weekend.

In New York City, at least 35 people were shot in 29 shooting incidents from Friday through Monday, with at least two of the incidents resulting in deaths, the NYPD said. Overall, at least four murders occurred in the city.

During the same period last year, the NYPD recorded 55 shooting incidents, 78 shooting victims and 16 homicides.

In Chicago, 100 people were struck by gunfire resulting in 18 deaths since Friday night, according to Chicago police. In nearly all of the cases, no suspects were taken into custody as detectives continue to investigate the incidents. 69 of the more than 450 nationwide shootings occurred in Chicago alone.

Gun Violence Archive compiled the data of the number of victims killed and injured in shootings nationwide from Friday to Monday.

Several of the victims were teenagers and children. The youngest victims injured in shooting incidents included a 13-year-old boy shot in his left hand, a 12-year-old girl who remains in critical condition, and a 6-year-old girl shot in the hand, police said.

Two Chicago police officers were shot as they dispersed a large crowd Monday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said, adding that the wounded officers “will be all right.”

Brown said the latest shooting has raised the number of the city’s officers shot so far this year to at least 33.

In Cleveland, 11 people were reported shot in a five-hour period from Sunday into early Monday, according to Cleveland.com. Throughout the holiday weekend, 17 were reportedly shot in total across the city. None of the shootings resulted in deaths, police said.

Meanwhile, in Akron, Ohio, police said two people were killed in separate shootings Monday morning.

Denver police reported that five separate shootings occurred within a four-hour period beginning just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said the five victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

In Georgia, a manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed golf pro Eugene Siller at Pinetree Country Club in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon after driving a pickup truck on the green of the golf course’s 10th hole. Two more bodies have been discovered in the bed of the truck.

In Texas, a Houston police officer was among at least four victims shot in separate incidents across the city on Monday, police said. While police said the officer was expected to recover, no details were immediately released on the other shooting victims.

A shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, left eight people wounded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when someone fired multiple shots near a car wash, with some of the victims returning fire.

Police said that the victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

Shootings and other violent crimes have been on the rise in major cities across the country over the past several weeks. To combat the spike, the Department of Justice is launching new strike force teams to target illegal gun trafficking in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

