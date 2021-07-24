Blood Red Sky Ending & Plane Hijacking Plot Explained – Screen Rant

In Netflix’s supernatural thriller Blood Red Sky, a crew of mercenaries hijack the wrong plane and find themselves up against a vampire mother who will do anything to protect her son. The movie’s ending brings the story full circle to the prologue, in which the plane has landed at an RAF airbase in Scotland and the surrounding military have no idea of the nightmare that awaits them inside it.

Directed by Peter Thorwarth, Blood Red Sky follows Nadja, a single mother afflicted with vampirism who has been staving off her full transformation for years thanks to a careful regime of minimal blood drinking and medicine to keep her condition under control. When a doctor in the United States promises her the hope of a cure, Nadja takes an overnight transatlantic flight with her son in the hope of being cured permanently. Unfortunately, the plane has been targeted by hijackers-for-hire who won’t let the surprise appearance of a vampire stop them.

When Eightball, the most psychopathic member of the mercenaries, injects himself with a syringe full of Nadja’s blood, a full blown vampire outbreak tears through the plane and it becomes a ticking time bomb waiting to unleash hell as soon as the sun sets. Here’s a breakdown of Blood Red Sky‘s ending, the hijackers’ plan to crash the plane, and the nature of Nadja’s vampire curse.

Vampire Biology & Nadja’s Treatment Explained

Blood Red Sky‘s approach to vampires is more science fiction than fantasy, with Nadja using a leukemia mediation called cytarabine to suppress the effects of drinking blood so that she can remain mostly human in appearance and prevent herself from becoming feral. Dr. Brown usually treats cancer patients, but believes that he can use radiation therapy to kill off the vampire cells in Nadja’s body. As Elias explains to Farid, “He can kill off her bad blood and implant new bone marrow. Then she will start making healthy new blood.” The vampire cells effectively act like cancer cells, and drinking blood causes them to rapidly grow and take over a person’s entire body, giving them superhuman strength and durability.

This strength comes at a price, however. Drinking blood is what turns fledgling vampires into mature vampires, causing their bodies to transform and their minds to deteriorate until only the monster is left behind. The vampire who attacked Nadja and her husband was entirely feral, but his father had been able to keep his condition under control through strictly limited blood-drinking and regular injections of cytarabine. The treatment staves off full-blown vampirism, but comes with side effects like Nadja’s sickly appearance and hair loss. Whether or not Dr. Brown would have been able to completely cure her is a question that, sadly, goes unanswered by the end of Blood Red Sky.

What Was The Plane Hijackers’ Goal?

The reason for the plane hijacking is never completely explained, since the full plan was only known by the leader of the team, Berg, who is bitten and then staked by Nadja early on. However, Blood Red Sky does offer some details of the plan and suggests some possible reasons for it. It’s clear that someone with a lot of power and connections to the airline was responsible for setting up the hijacking, as they were able to get Bastian a job as the co-pilot and Eightball a job as a flight attendant on Transatlantic 473. Mohammed and Farid were specifically chosen in advance to be scapegoats and it was ensured that they would be on the plane. At the start of Blood Red Sky, Farid is shown making a phone call where he complains about his flight being changed at the last minute, and at the end of the movie he learns that the conference he was supposed to be travelling to doesn’t actually exist.

The goal of the plane hijackers was effectively to manufacture an Islamist terrorist attack similar to Al-Qaeda’s attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Farid was forced to read out a statement claiming responsibility for the plane hijacking as a religiously-motivated act of terrorism, and the real hijackers planned to parachute away as soon as the plane was on course to crash into London. A news report at the start of Blood Red Sky references a recent boost to airline stocks, and one passenger suggests that the people responsible are short sellers who plan to make a fortune by forcing a massive drop in the value of airline stocks. This is left ambiguous, though; another passenger suggests that the hijackers’ goal is to influence an upcoming election, and after that the conspiracy theories fly thick and fast.

After Berg is killed by Nadja, the remaining hijackers have no way to contact the person who contracted them, and no motive to complete the mission to crash the plane into the center of London. Bastian suggests that they should just take their advances and get out while they can, but because Mohammed has turned the plane away from its original course, they can no longer carry out their original plan of parachuting to safety. Their only means of escape is to retake the plane and get it back on course – even if it means facing down a vampire.

Why The Military Blamed Farid

In Blood Red Sky‘s prologue, it’s said that at least one person on the flight is on the German terrorist watch list. When Farid, Mohammed, and another passenger are rounded up by the hijackers, it’s revealed that the third passenger was once an Islamist, though he says “I don’t belong to those guys any more.” Presumably this is the passenger who was on the watch list, and his past radical beliefs were the reason he was selected as a scapegoat for the hijacking. Farid was chosen because he is a physicist, and therefore could be framed for building explosives, and Mohammed was chosen because he’s an aeronautics student and would know how to fly a plane. Together, the three men together have the skills to theoretically hijack and blow up Transatlantic 473, and a link to religious extremism that – in combination with the statement they’re forced to read – could easily convince authorities that they were a team of terrorists.

Even after the hijackers’ original plan is scuppered, the military still believe (based on the snippet of information about a passenger on the terrorism watch list) that their culprit is an Islamist terrorist. This is compounded when they overhear Farid speaking to Elias on the shortwave radio about the explosives that the hijackers planted on the plane. Farid wants to use the explosives to destroy the plane and kill the vampires on board before they escape, but the military have no way of knowing that from the short exchange that they hear. And of course, they’re not inclined to believe a story about vampires until it’s too late.

Why Elias Blew Up The Plane

Elias has had to help Nadja with her condition from an early age. Blood Red Sky establishes that he’s old beyond his years right from the start, when he checks their bags at the airport while Nadja waits for the sun to set. He demonstrates great bravery and guile in trying to save his mother: running a gauntlet through a plane full of monsters to get the detonator from Curtiz’s body, baiting Eightball and then blowing the cargo door to get rid of him, and stabbing a paramedic with a sedative to escape from the ambulance and get back to the plane. Elias’ determination to protect his mother is equal to her determination to protect him – so why does he blow the plane and kill her at the end of Blood Red Sky?

The simple answer is that Elias finally accepts his mother is beyond saving when he sees her fully transformed, drinking from one of the soldiers, and then charging to attack him without showing any recognition that he is her son. As much as he wants to save Nadja, he also knows how hard she has worked to prevent herself from becoming a fully-fledged vampire, and that she would not want to live as a monster. Elias is also aware of the greater cost of not blowing up the plane; Eightball single-handedly transformed dozens of people into vampires within minutes, and if those people got away from the plane, it would put the planet at risk of a full-blown vampire pandemic. Though it seems that he’s successfully prevented that from happening, Blood Red Sky does leave open a window of sequel potential.

Could Nadja Still Be Alive?

Because Nadja was running towards Elias, she was already some distance away from the plane when the explosion occurred. One shot of the explosion shows her being hit by the fireball, but her body isn’t shown afterwards. Thanks to snacking on the soldiers that were sent into the plane, she is at full vampire strength by the end of Blood Red Sky, which makes her far more durable and capable of healing from severe injuries. Eightball was able to survive being trapped in a fiery blaze inside a car for some time, so while the vampires inside the plane were presumably obliterated by the explosion, Nadja could very well have made it out alive – or rather, undead.

More: Read Screen Rant’s Review of Blood Red Sky





Email



Space Jam 2’s Bad Reviews Are Missing The Point

About The Author